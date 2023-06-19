Osun: APC Members Involved In Anti-Party Will Face Consequences – Lawal

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Tajudeen Lawal has declared that party members involved in undermining party unity during the past elections will face repercussions.

Lawal made this statement at a gathering for Ijesa sons who served at national and state levels, including those in ex-Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s cabinet.

Following a party crisis, the APC lost the governorship election and all national assembly seats to the PDP in July 2022. However, Lawal encouraged “genuine members” to keep their spirits up and work hard to regain power in 2026.

“No member of the party involved in anti-party activities during the last governorship and general elections in the state will be spared,” he said.

Lawal dismissed the party elders’ caucus’s call for former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to seek forgiveness to rejoin the party.

“I read what the Igbimo Agba (elder caucus) of our party said, but they are in the advisory role of the party. The party, in no distant time, will state its position on it,” he stated.

Timothy Owoeye, the past Speaker of the state House of Assembly, urged party members to foster unity and peace, noting it would make their path to victory in 2026 easier.

Similarly, Oluremi Omowaye, the former state commissioner for works and an honoree at the event, stated that party members who undermined party unity should face sanctions before their re-admission.

“We must send a message to those involved in anti-party activities so that next time, another set of people won’t engage in such acts,” he stated.