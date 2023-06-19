Oba Elegushi’s Twerk Video With Pretty Daughters Spark Reactions On Social Media

The Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video of himself dancing with his daughters.

The Yoruba monarch in the trending video was captured twerking with his daughters at an event.

Oba Elegushi via his Instagram page on Sunday, 18th June, 2023 stated that he was in his “proud dad moment” mood while dancing with Princesses Teniola and Ademide.

“My beautiful daughters #prouddaddymoment Princess Teniola and Ademide,” he wrote on Father’s day.

The video has garnered alot of reactions becoming the monarch’s most engaged post in recent times.

Among those who reacted was Olori Tobi Ogunwusi, one of the wives of the Ooni of Ife, who dropped laughter and love emojis, Peter Okoye amongst others.

Another Instagram user Herohungkung who wrote: “I don dey see kings but This King be wonder.”

Tolu1968 wrote, “Our Obama, Clinton, Bush and his daughters proud of you my king.”

Anikefade72 said, “Lovely family, time with family is one of the previous gifts you can give.”

Nas wrote: ”ENa king or mistake? I Dey see so ? Or my eyes Dey pain me ?”

Joyed wrote ”Fantastic steps kabiyesi oooooooooo”

Shey man wrote; ‘‘My ever swagged up premium lifestyle KING.”

Pappio of Lagos wrote; ‘OBA wey get little swagg.’

Oba Elegushi has two wives. He married Sekinat in 2003 and the union has produced three daughters.

The monarch married a second wife Hadiza Yakasai from Kano in 2019.