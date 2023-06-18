How Top Nigerian Celebrities Celebrated 2023 Father’s Day

It’s the 2023 Father’s Day celebration and many Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to shower love on their husbands.

Naija News reports that Father’s Day is earmarked across the globe today, June 18, to honour and appreciate fathers and father figures who have contributed significantly to the lives of children and society at large.

It is an opportunity to recognize the fatherly roles of men generally who have exhibited love, diligence, and unwavering support in nurturing their sons and daughters.

Nigerian celebrities such as Real Warri Pikin, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Abiola Adebayo, Tonto Dikeh, and many others penned lovely tributes to their partners on Instagram.

Mercy Johnson wrote, “He actually said I am an Honorable ooo, don’t post this video. Words fail me, babe, thank you for being our pillar and strength. Thank you for being our Peace, a teacher, a dad, and a unifier. We love you so much. You are first an awesome husband and a great dad… Plus an advocate for your people our honorable. The mouthpiece himself. That and more is who you are.”

Real Warri Pikin wrote: “It’s Honeymoon O Clock. And it’s Father’s Day 💃 I am privileged to remarry the BEST FATHER since 2014💯💃 Happy Fathers Day ikechukwu. I love you forever and a Day

You Rock”

Biola Bayo wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my Daddy & Baby Daddy. Thank you for all you do darling. Thank you for loving, caring, providing, and protecting us. We love and celebrate you. May you always be the head and never the tail. I pray this day, God will bless you with what money can buy, what money can not buy, and plenty of money with good health. He will satisfy you with long life. He’ll comfort you on all sides and give you peace all rounds in Jesus’ name. We love you, Daddy.”

Anita Joseph wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to you my pappy”

Toyin Abraham wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Oko mi atata, Oko mi Awon, baba daada, Oko daada. God will continue to make you head of our family. We love you.”

Tonto Dikeh wrote, “To myself and My little daddy “Lord King Andre Dikeh. Today is a global day where fathers are not only recognized but celebrated. God has continued to shine his light upon us and our collaboration between myself and King has been a partnership between two dads and you’ve always been there with me through good and bad times. You have continued to show that you’re a good learner with your results in school and I won’t stop demonstrating the values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance”

“As much as I am Daddy to you, you have also given me a fatherly shoulder too hence I call you”PAPA”. Thank you Baby for this great collaboration between US and GOD Almighty.”