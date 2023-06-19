What Wife Of Former Vice President Did For Husband On Father’s Day

The wife of the former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo on Sunday celebrated her husband by sharing a special photograph on Father’s Day.

She shared a photo of both of them together on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day. Let me show you off.. God bless our fathers. Amen.”

Celebrating father’s day, Osinbajo shared a photo of his entire family on Instagram, describing fatherhood as an incredible journey.

The former Vice President hailed fathers for making a remarkable impact on their children’s hearts. He wrote, “From Lego pieces to college degrees, from first steps to life milestones, the journey of fatherhood has been an incredible one.

“To my fellow dads who’ve watched their little ones grow into remarkable adults, we’ve certainly come a long way. Here’s to us, and to the indelible imprints we’ve made on the hearts of our children.

“Today, while we revel in the joy of being fathers, I also want to extend my thoughts to those like me for whom this day might be tinged with longing.”