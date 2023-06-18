Father’s Day: Obaseki Hails Fathers For Their Sacrifices

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hailed fathers for their sacrifices and roles in maintaining the unity of the family unit and contributing to the development of society.

Naija News reports that the governor said men need to be appreciated because of the critical role they play in homes, workplaces and society at large.

Obaseki, in a statement to commemorate Father’s Day, said his government will continue to ensure reforms and programmes to open up more economic opportunities so that fathers can satisfactorily meet up to their responsibilities amid the current economic realities.

The governor submitted “Today, we celebrate the indispensable role fathers play in our families and their invaluable contributions to the development and progress of our society. Fathers are not only providers but also nurturers, mentors, and pillars of strength.

“They ensure a harmonious and loving atmosphere within the home, fostering unity, understanding, and mutual respect among family members. The guidance, love, and support of the father shape the character and future of our children, instilling in them values that will contribute to a progressive and prosperous society.

“In Edo State, we are blessed with fathers who have sired children and raised them up to effectively represent the state nationally and in the Diaspora. Today, we can boast of Edolites who are doing well globally in all spheres of life.

“As a government, we are well aware of the economic challenges faced by families in recent times, particularly due to the increase in the prices of goods and services following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government. We understand the impact this has on your daily lives, knowing that providing for your families is a top priority for you, and are committed to easing the burden you face at this very challenging time.

“While we are intensifying efforts to mitigate the impact of this tough policy on families and ensure that your hard-earned income stretches further, we will sustain reforms and programmes to open up more economic opportunities so that you can satisfactorily meet up to your responsibilities amid the current economic realities.”