People Claiming I Am The Father Of Mohbad’s Son Are Trying To Tarnish My Image – Oba Elegushi

The Elegushi of the Ikate, Elegushi Kingdom, Lagos State, Oba Saheed Elegushi, has denied allegations claiming he is the father of Late Mohbad’s son, Liam Aloba.

Speaking via a statement by his media consultant, Deyemi Saka, the monarch described the rumors as a desperate attempt to tarnish his reputation by dragging him into the paternity dispute of Liam.

Naija News reports that following the passing of Mohbad, the paternity of his son has been called into question.

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, insisted on a paternity test to ascertain if the late singer was indeed the father of his grandson.

Among the reactions to the paternity dispute was the allegation that Oba Elegushi could have fathered Mohbad’s son.

A TikToker by the name Oloriebimusicproduction2, made several posts on his TikTok page, alleging that the monarch might be implicated in the death of the late Mohbad.

It was also claimed that the monarch was leveraging his influence to obstruct justice for the late singer.

Reacting to the allegation, the monarch insisted that they were baseless accusations aimed at soiling him image.

Oba Elegushi also disclosed that a petition has been filed against individuals propagating these allegations.

The statement read, “We would like to respond to a new desperate attempt at dragging His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Elegushi, into the needless paternity dispute over the son of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

“The widely syndicated falsehood was promoted by some persons with the underlisted profile on the social media app TikTok, namely: Oloriebimusicproduction2, PEKINS RULES, and WESTO4LIVE. Also, the same falsehood is being promoted by Auto Success Ola, Olubukola Jesse, Teni Ologo, and Tolani Ilesanmi.

“This is to inform the public that the allegation is false and a figment of the wicked imaginations of these persons.

“HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, through his lawyers, has filed a petition against these persons with the Nigeria Police and other relevant security agencies in a bid to enforce his fundamental human rights and protect him from cyber bullies, while he is hopeful the Nigeria Police will collaborate with relevant international security organisations in this quest for redress.”

Oba Elegushi, while extending condolences to the family of the late singer, implored members of the public not to entangle the traditional institution in the paternity dispute.

“It must be stated emphatically that Oba Elegushi, just like many Nigerians, is saddened by the sudden demise of Mohbad, and demands a thorough investigation and a quick dispensation of justice.

“While we pray to Almighty God to grant the Alobas the immense strength to bear this painful loss, we urge people to refrain from dragging the integrity of His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Elegushi and the revered traditional institution he represents into public disrepute,” the statement added.