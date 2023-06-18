Nigerian Singer Loses Son On Father’s Day

Fast-rising Nigerian singer cum skitmaker, LMD Akika, has lost his son.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

According to Akika, his son died this morning while he was looking for a perfect picture to post on social media in celebration of Father’s Day.

He wrote: “I was looking for a perfect picture of me and him to post make I celebrate myself as a father. My son is gone, Ilerioluwa till lore. I lost my son this morning 😭😭😭 Rest In Peace INIOLUWA ADIGUN”

Burna Boy Under Attack

In other news, Nigerian singer and record producer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, better known as Burna Boy, has come under heavy social media attacks for allegedly cancelling a show in the Netherlands.

Naija News understands that the Grammy Award-winning singer was scheduled to be at the GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands, on Saturday, June 17.

Reports noted that the 31-year-old-singer’s fans had filled the 41,000-capacity-seater waiting for hours for the ‘Last Last’ crooner to thrill them.

Unfortunately, Burna Boy reportedly did not show up even at the last minute. Most of the attendees of the concert are said to have patiently waited for Burna Boy at the venue for hours.

