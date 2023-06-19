Iyabo Ojo’s Lover Places N5 Million Bounty On Man Who Wished Davido Death

Nigerian talent manager, Paulo, the lover of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has placed a N5 million reward to anyone who can find the location of a social media user that wished Nigerian singer, Davido, death.

Naija News earlier reported that a supposed fan of Burna Boy, with the Twitter handle, @Winco_3 while sharing a six seconds video of the singer’s concert on Saturday night in the Netherlands said Davido’s burial can’t be crowded as the concert.

He wrote: “Even Davido burial that would be free can’t pack this crowd. Know your mate.”

While quoting the tweet, Davido in a post via his Twitter page on Sunday questioned what he has done to the fan for wishing him death.

Reacting to this, Paulo said, he would offer N5 million reward to anyone to help find the Twitter user’s location so he could explain the meaning of the post.

Pauloo2014 wrote: “@davido is good to find this guy!!! What is this??? I’m putting 5M!! To find this guy location to just explain this tweet.”

Responding to the post, the fan tackled Paulo for seeking public validation adding that he can easily be found and nothing would happen to him.

Winco_3 wrote: “Paulo is funny. U day put 5m for my head lmao. Bald headed toothless man, using Igbo sense to decide people for public validation.

“If you really want to find me, you can easily do that without making noise on social media and one when you do that I promise you that nothing will happen.”