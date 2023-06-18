You Don’t Have To Bring Down The Military To Be Involved In Tinubu Govt – APC Lawmaker Fires Asari Dokubo

Hon. Philip Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has slammed former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo for accusing the military of partaking in oil theft in the South-South region.

Dokubo, speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had accused the military of being behind oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

“The army and the navy intimidate the civil defence who are by status, the people who are supposed to guard these pipelines,” he had said.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, Agbese asked the former militant leader to stop denigrating the military.

The All Progressives Congress lawmaker described Dokubo’s statement as uncharitable and unpatriotic.

Agbese said Dokubo is attempting to bring down the military and make militancy popular in the eyes of the people.

He said: “I appreciate Dokubo, who is my good friend, for his unequivocal stance on a lot of issues, but I think he missed the point on this particular subject.

“Our officers are not in any way complicit even though much can still be achieved in the areas of protecting our national assets in the Niger Delta.

“Dokubo simply wants to be involved, which is his right. We must, however, not destroy the reputation of others to get what we want.

“The sacrifices of our military officers and men who make all the sacrifices to keep the country together should not be taken for granted.

“If there are lapses, we expect Dokubo, as an elder statesman, to provide relevant information and support to the troops.

“We have gone past the era of militancy. If that is what Dokubo is clamouring about, I’m sorry, it is not an option.

“Our military has shown to be equal to the task.”