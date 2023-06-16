Former Militant Leader, Dokubo Implicates Military In Niger Delta Oil Bunkering

The former leader of the now-disbanded Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo has pointed fingers at the military high command for involvement in oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region.

Dokubo made these accusations during a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu met with Dokubo at his office in the Presidential Villa.

He argued that average citizens lack the resources and technology needed for oil bunkering, particularly the complex process of connecting pipes directly to oil wells to extract crude oil.

Dokubo said, “The military is at the centre of oil theft and we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99 per cent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the Army and the Navy especially.”

He pledged his support to the Federal Government to bring oil theft to “zero,” believing that the Tinubu-led administration would “fish out” the culpable elements in the military.

Despite denying the existence of a personal security force, Dokubo stated that he played a significant part in managing crises in the Niger and Kaduna regions.

He commended President Tinubu’s firm approach to national issues and called for the support of well-meaning Nigerians in bolstering these efforts.