Tinubu To Dissolve Boards Of Federal Agencies, Parastatals, Appoint Loyalists

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is set to dissolve the boards of federal agencies and parastatals in order to get key positions to allies and supporters.

However, it may be difficult to implement because some of the positions are tenured.

But there are strong indications that the Presidency may have given the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the go-ahead to dissolve and reconstitute the managements and boards of the agencies and parastatals.

According to ThisDay, the government’s decision to dissolve the boards has already alerted political lobbyists who are gearing up to be appointed in the event of the dissolution of the boards of the federal parastatals.

Speaking to the aforementioned platform on Saturday, the Director Information OSGF, Willie Bassey, said he was unaware of such presidential approval.

The dissolution of the boards is expected to help President Bola Tinubu to shape the agenda of his own administration.

Some senior civil servants who spoke to ThisDay said that it would not be out of place for Tinubu to dissolve the boards of federal parastatals inherited from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the sources, Buhari also dissolved and appointed new heads of the governing boards of federal parastatals, agencies and institutions.

Buhari had also constituted the boards of the six aviation agencies less than 24 hours to the end of his administration after the agencies operated without boards for close to a decade.

The agencies were the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the recently created Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

However, the appointments were not confirmed as the ninth Senate could not ratify them before its dissolution and the subsequent inauguration of a new government on May 29.