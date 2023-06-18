Speaker Abbas, Deputy Visits First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

Leaders of the House of Representatives, Speaker, Dr Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, have paid a visit to First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, expressing their gratitude for her support.

According to a statement released by Abbas’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the overwhelming mandate given to Abbas by House members will drive him to work with every member for the betterment of all Nigerians.

During the visit, Abbas stated that the 10th House would lend full support to the Tinubu administration.

Noting that key executive roles, such as the President, Vice-President, and First Lady, are held by former members of the National Assembly, Abbas said this would facilitate a better relationship between the parliament and the executive.

“This is the first time we are having this kind of arrangement in our history,” Abbas noted, promising that the 10th House will ensure the success of the government.

Abbas emphasized that their leadership aims to serve all Nigerians, acknowledging Senator Tinubu’s request to include women more prominently.

The Speaker also pledged to revisit gender-based bills that had passed in the 9th Assembly but were not made into law.

In response, the First Lady congratulated the Speaker and his deputy on their victory, expressing optimism that with the leadership and membership of the 10th Assembly, Nigeria would be great again.

Tinubu called on political parties to work together for the betterment of Nigeria.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Kalu thanked the First Lady and assured the first family of their readiness to work with the Executive for the growth and development of Nigeria.

He acknowledged the inspiration and encouragement they received from the President and his wife throughout the House leadership contest.

Usman Kumo, Chairman of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly, who led the Abbas/Kalu campaign, expressed their gratitude to the First Lady for her role in the emergence of the two presiding officers, acknowledging her unique position and contribution to the nation.