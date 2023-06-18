Nigeria, 11 Other Countries That Have Already Qualified For AFCON 2023

Some countries have already successfully booked their places in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast.

This follows the conclusion of this weekend’s qualifying fixtures.

Naija News reports that at least 12 countries have made it out of their groups and qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after match day 5. They are: Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Zambia, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Ivory Coast (hosts), Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Burkina Faso, and Tunisia.

A total of 24 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament set to hold from January 13 until February 11, 2024.

Nigeria Defeats Sierra Leone

Nigeria’s male national football team, the Super Eagles’ grabbed three points from Siera Leone in their African Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifier match on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The Super Eagles with the win, join the early birds to the 2023 AFCON after leading Group A with 12 points.

Nigeria opened an early lead with goals from Victor Osimhen in the 19, 32, and minutes respectively. Sierra Leone almost seized the show with a comeback goal from Mustapha Bundu in 41 minutes and Augustus Kargbo in 84.

Thanks to Nigeria’s forward, Kelechi Iheanacho who came in as a substitute to steal the show with an added-time goal in almost the 95th minute of the match, the Eagles have now booked their place in the AFCON tournament.