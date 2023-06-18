NDLEA Arrest Two Nigerians Who Are Drug Lords In Qatar

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two Qatar-based drug kingpins, Eyah Celestine Nnamdi, alias Murphy, and Ugwuoke Peter Oluchukwu.

Naija News learnt that the suspects were arrested following the interception of their methamphetamine consignment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 18, NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, stated that Ugwuoke was the first person arrested on June 9 during the departure clearance of Qatar Airways passengers at Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.

NDLEA officers discovered that the suspect was travelling to Doha with an Ivorian international passport with the name Hien Narcisse and a further search of his black carry-on luggage led to the discovery of a false bottom concealment of two parcels of crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 1.00kg.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a Nigerian who had gone to obtain an Ivorian passport for his travels.

During interrogation, Ugwuoke confessed that he travelled to Qatar in August 2022 and returned from the Arab nation about two months ago to perfect arrangements for the movement of the drug consignment.

A further probe led to the discovery of Ugwuoke’s Qatar-based senior partner, identified as Murphy who was hiding in his hometown, Eziani, in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Ugwuoke who hails from Igboeze North LGA of the State claims he holds a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Federal Polytechnic Oko.

Murphy who had lived in Indonesia for some years before relocating to Doha, Qatar was later identified as Eyah Celestine Nnamdi and subsequently arrested on June 10.