Man Dies After S3x Romp With Married Lover

A father of four children, Chikwado Obiyor, has been reported dead after a sex romp with his married lover, identified as Chidinma.

Naija News learnt that the two lovers were said to have gone to a guest house in the commercial area of the Mbieri community in Owerri, the Imo State Capital.

Obiyor slumped and died immediately after the sex romp, while his lover, who is married to another man, fell into a coma.

According to TRIBUNE, the incident happened on Tuesday and resulted in Chidinma being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, where she is yet to regain consciousness.

The duo were said to be in an amorous relationship, and Chidinma is still living with her husband at Umuchoke Obazu with two children.

A leader of the community, Nokey Ebikam, condemned the development and advised married women to be very careful.

He said: “Be careful, married women. It happened in Mbieri just yesterday”

Gunmen Kidnap Prominent Chief Imam In Ondo

In other news, some unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a prominent Islamic leader in Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade.

It was gathered that Oyinlade, the Chief Imam of the Uso community, a town in Owo Local Government Area, was abducted at Asolo Farm Camp, Uso, at around 3:00 pm on Saturday.

According to SaharaReporters, a family member confirmed the incident, indicating that they reported to the police when Bodunde-Oyinlade did not return home by 2 pm and calls to his mobile phone were not answered.