Gbajabiamila: Laguda Not Our Consensus Candidate – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has denied adopting the party’s current Chairman in Surulere LGA, Hon. Faud Laguda, as the consensus candidate.

Recall that the seat became vacant on Wednesday following the resignation of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who was appointed Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila, who was re-elected for the 6th term in the 2023 general elections, represented the constituency for 20 years.

However, Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to schedule the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency bye-election.

At least three members of the APC in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency have indicated their interest in picking the party’s ticket in the by-election that will produce Gbajabiamila’s replacement.

Other members aspirants include a former acting Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Agboola Dabiri; and a two-term ex-member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Lawal.

Reports emerged that the APC had adopted Laguda as the party’s consensus candidate after a mock primary.

But reacting on Saturday, the spokesperson of APC in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, told The Whistler that “nothing has been decided yet.”

According to him, the APC will announce the candidate nomination process when the INEC fixes a date for the election.

Oladejo noted that only members of the party in the constituency can decide who flies the party’s flag in the bye-election.

“Every politics is local. It is the constituency that will determine who gets the ticket,” he said.