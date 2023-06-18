Father’s Day: Davido’s Babymama Reacts Days After Singer Acknowledged Second Son

American-based makeup artist, Larissa London, the third babymama of Nigerian singer, Davido, has sent a Father’s Day message to him.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after Davido publicly confirmed the paternity of his second son, Dawson.

Joining the Father’s Day celebration, Larissa took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Davido bonding with their son and accompanied the post with a heartwarming message.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day”.

My Daughter Has Been Bullied By Her Peers

Meanwhile, Davido has disclosed how his fame has negatively affected those close to him, especially his kids, nieces, and nephews.

Davido while admitting that being famous has some perks also disclosed that it also has some negative impact on his loved ones.

Speaking on a recent episode of ABtalks podcast, the DMW boss lamented that his kids, particularly his daughter and his sister’s children have been bullied by their peers just because they are related to him.

He stated that it got so bad, his sister had to change her kids school at some point.

He said, “I would lie to you if I say I don’t like fame but it has its good and bad parts, I get anything I want but it gets stressful cos it affects the private aspect of my life and my family.