‘Enough Is Enough’ – Ohanaeze Issues Stern Warning To Dokubo, Tells Tinubu What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has slammed former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo for calling on the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Dokubo had asserted while speaking to State House correspondents on Friday, that freeing Nnamdi Kanu would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

He contended that Kanu should be held accountable to the law.

Dokubo said, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

In a statement issued on Sunday by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, asked President Bola Tinubu to ignore Dokubo and invite Nnamdi Kanu for a round table discussion on peace.

While noting that Dokubo was sponsored by those who want to destabilise President Tinubu’s government, Okwu said it was unthinkable that at a time many patriotic citizens of the country were thinking of ways to unite the country, Dokubu was busy throwing up ideas that would further divide Nigeria.

He said: “We have always known Asari Dokubo as a rabble-rouser who is not interested in the progress and prosperity of this nation.

“This is a man who had been in the creeks for years sabotaging the country’s economy. We all know what it is to sabotage the economy of a country- what other crime could be more than this?

“But curiously, the same man who claims to have repented, even when his boys are still in the creeks, has the temerity to brand Nnamdi Kanu a criminal.

“When did Asari Dokubo become a court of competent jurisdiction to decide who is a criminal? He has only taken his hatred for Ndigbo too far.”

Ohanaeze Youths called on Tinubu to ignore Dokubo and his ilks, who are not in any way interested in the positive future of the country but in their selfish gains.

The group urged Tinubu to go ahead and not allow his administration to be derailed by hypocrites like Asari Dokubo, who want to feed fat from any crisis in the country.

“Mr. President should be wary of him and his sponsors who are enemies of the government.

“The Federal Government should do well to invite and engage Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators. They are fighting for justice and marginalisation. If the government could engage members of Boko Haram who have killed and maimed millions of people, it should not find it hard engaging the agitators.

“Mr. President is one of those who vehemently fought in favour of democracy and justice in the past; he should give a listening ear to Nnamdi Kanu,” Ohanaeze said.

They warned Dokubo to desist from further attempting to use Nnamdi Kanu’s ordeal to promote his interests.

The group said: “Enough is enough; we warn him to henceforth stop using Ndigbo as an avenue to promote his ego. Everyone knows he has personal issues with Nnamdi Kanu.”