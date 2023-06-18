Chef Dammy Speaks On Receiving N2 Million, Car Gift After 120-Hour Cook-A-Thon

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has debunked claims of receiving over N2 million and a car gift after the 120-hour cook-A-Thon.

Naija News reports that the Ekiti-based chef made the clarification in a video shared online, describing the talks online as false.

According to Chef Dammy, the money gifts she received during and after the cooking exercise didn’t make up to N2 million as widely speculated.

She also denied receiving a car gift, stressing if such had happened she would not hesitate to celebrate with her fans.

Chef Dammy Moves To Displace Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, Chef Dammy has revealed plans to displace celebrity chef, Hilda Baci as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after GWR confirmed Hilda’s Cook-A-Thon of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, Chef Dammy reiterated that the just concluded 120-hour cook was not registered with the Guinness World Records.

According to Dammy, following the support she received from well-wishers and notable Nigerians in the society during the last cook-A-Thon, she has officially decided to cook for 150 hours and ensure it is duly registered with GWR.

The Ekiti-based chef said the new challenge will take place next month, adding she is open to new opportunities and experiences in life.