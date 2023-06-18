AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Line Up Against Sierra Leone

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will slug it out today with Sierra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia, for their group-stage match for AFCON qualification.

Below is Super Eagles’ line-up for the AFCON qualifying match against Siera Leone:

Starting XI: Adebayo, Osayi Samuel, Ajayi, Omeruo, Zaidu, Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Chukwueze, Aribo, Simon, Osimhen

Substitutes: Ekong, Akpoguma, Onyeka, Musa, Nwachukwu, Duru, Awoniyi, Iheanacho, Lookman, Sochima, Ojo, Bassey.

Naija News reports there is much expectation from the Nigerian team, who have found themselves in pole position in the qualifying standings and need to avoid defeat to guarantee a top-two finish.

The Super Eagles’ team possesses a quality of players to look forward to. Their performances, however, will determine their participation in qualification to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).