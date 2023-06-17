Modric Set To Win Nations League For Croatia Against Spain

Real Madrid veteran midfielder, Luka Modric is set to finally win an international trophy for his country, Croatia, as he leads the country to his 166th game and the Nations League final on Sunday, June 18.

Luka Modric has won everything in club football including five UEFA Champions League and even the prestigious individual award, the Ballon d’Or.

However, the 37-year-old Croatian football icon has not been able to conquer Europe or the world for his country despite coming very close on multiple occasions.

In the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Modric almost singlehandedly handed the trophy to Croatia but he and his team could not go beyond France as they ended up with the silver medal.

They came close to winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but the best they could get from it was a Bronze medal.

On Wednesday, Croatia stunned the world as Luka Modric captained the country to beat the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Nations League. Despite playing in front of the Netherlands’ home fans, Croatia beat the Dutch team 4-2 to scale through to the Nations League final.

On Sunday, at 7:45 PM WAT, Luka Modric and his teammates will come against Spain in the final of the Nations League at the Feyenoord Stadium (De Kuip) in Rotterdam. If Croatia manage to beat Spain, that will be Modric’s first major title for his country.

Ahead of the clash, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said, “We have once again become a powerhouse in football, showing that despite all our problems, we have quality and character.

“Now we need to stay calm and smart, not rush anywhere, towards that gold. That’s my great wish … bronze, silver, and gold.”