‘Let’s See If He Is Tinubu’s Godfather’ – Biafra Agitator Accuses Dokubo Of Eyeing Tompolo’s Pipeline Contract

A Pro-Biafra agitation leader, Princewill Chimezie Richards, has accused ex-Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo of plotting to take over the oil pipeline security contract currently owned by Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo.

He also accused Dokubo, a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu, of speaking from both sides of his mouth.

Recall that Dokubo had asserted while speaking to State House correspondents on Friday, that freeing Nnamdi Kanu would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

He contended that Kanu should be held accountable to the law.

Dokubo state, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

But in a statement on Saturday, Princewill, whose group operates mainly around the Gulf of Guinea, accused Asari of playing double standards.

He said Dokubo is trying to collect the pipeline contract given to Tompolo, his rival but a repentant militant leader.

“His main mission to Aso Villa is to beg for contract, and very soon, Tompolo’s contract will be terminated. Let’s see if he is Tinubu’s godfather,” he said.

Princewill added: “I know him. He never stands on anything, was it not a few days ago he was shouting that Senate President should go to the South East as if it’s of any importance to the people of the region. Now he has changed mouth that the South East got what they deserved.”

He mocked Dokubo for saying Senator Godswill Akpabio could not be Senate President, but now he is Akpabio’s friend.