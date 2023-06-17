I Almost Sold My Father’s Rolls Royce – Davido

Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed the drastic measures he resorted to during his early days in the music industry.

The singer, in an interview with ABtalks, said that he stole his father’s properties to finance his music aspirations.

Recounting his beginnings, Davido explained that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, was initially unsupportive of his musical ambitions, refusing to provide financial backing.

The DMW boss disclosed that this happened at a crucial point in his career when he desired to return to Nigeria but faced opposition from his father.

Taking matters into his own hands, the determined artist resolved to seek alternative means to fund his dreams.

Davido confessed that he resorted to selling off household items, including televisions, and even contemplated selling his father’s prized possession, a Rolls Royce, in order to raise the necessary funds.

Recalling those daring moments, the singer shared, “So I blew up, remember I said that I told him I wanted to move back, but he disagreed. I ended up dropping out; he found out that I wasn’t in school for like a year. I broke into his house in Atlanta, sold all the TVs, sold his furniture. I almost sold his Rolls Royce because I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do this music,’ but he didn’t want me to, so I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just about that crazy.’

