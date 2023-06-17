Actor Sylvester Madu Speaks On Selling ‘Okrika,’ Addresses Those Who Finds His New ‘Hustle’ Strange

Veteran Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu, who was spotted selling second-hand goods called ‘Okrika’, has addressed fans who expressed surprise over his choice of earning a living.

It would be recalled the movie star who joined Nollywood in 1998, was seen in the trending video at a public market in Enugu, sorting out the clothings and other goods to sell.

According to the social media user who shared the video, the actor was seen selling at Enugu Ngwo.

Following the viral video, the actor took to the video making app, Tiktok to proudly show off his ‘business empire’ with multiple people selling various kinds of second handle goods.

The actor who went live while at his business location also called those who found his “hustle” strange, foolish.

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood actor, Mcsmith Ochendo, declared he is currently a native doctor while reacting to a video of his colleague, Sylvester Madu, who was spotted selling second-hand clothes called ‘Okrika’.

Reacting to the video, Ochendo, in what seemed like a joke, claimed he has turned to a native doctor and people should leave Madu alone.

Mcsmith Ochendo wrote: “Me when don dey do native doctor nko, Abeg make uno leave my brother alone. Him no kill person.”