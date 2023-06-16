What Transpired Was Criminal – Odinkalu Blasts Suspended Emefiele

A Nigerian human rights activist Prof. Chidi Odinkalu has accused the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele of using his office to perpetrate criminal activities.

Odinkalu submitted further that he has no sympathy for Emefiele and told him to face whatever be the outcome of the legal process against him.

According to him, he can’t cry for Emefiele, adding that the former CBN Governor would most likely not cry for himself too.

Naija News reports the human rights activist stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“I have no sympathy for Godwin Emefiele. I already made my opinion of him as CBN governor public. I honestly believe that what transpired when he was the CBN governor was criminal.

“Whatever fate befalls him within the legal process, I will not shed tears for him. I am not sure if he would shed a tear for himself,” he said.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had last week Friday, suspended Emefiele from office as the CBN Governor.

The suspension was based on the ongoing investigation of his office and what it described as planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Emefiele was subsequently arrested at the Lagos airport by the Department of State Services (DSS), while he was allegedly trying to sneak out of the country.