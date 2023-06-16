Video: What Tinubu Said After Meeting Ex-CBN Governor Sanusi In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 15, met with former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting came to be not long after Tinubu suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

In a video seen by our correspondent, Tinubu, accompanied by some of his newly appointed aides, gave Sanusi a warm welcome at the Villa with the president hailing the former Emir of Kano as he arrived at the entrance of the meeting venue on Thursday noon.

“Ran ka shi dade…Monetary Policy has changed”, Tinubu exclaimed upon sighting Sanusi, while the former CBN governor responded with laughter after saying “Your Excellency”.

Meanwhile, according to AriseNews, Sanusi, during the meeting, praised Tinubu for his economic reforms since he assumed office.

Sanusi reportedly said the decisions taken so far by the Nigerian leader are long overdue.

However, details of Tinubu’s meeting with the former CBN governor are still sketchy at the moment.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, has alleged how President Bola Tinubu had to make calls, visit and beg some people for Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President.

Ndume said this while speaking on the role Tinubu played in ensuring the preferred candidates of the APC emerged victorious during the election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly which took place in Abuja on Tuesday, Naija News reports.

Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels TV, Ndume revealed that President Tinubu put in the necessary effort including sneaking out to beg some people to ensure Akpabio’s emergence.

According to Ndume, President Tinubu believes Akpabio is well-qualified, supported him, and had foot soldiers complement the efforts.