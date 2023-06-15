Tinubu Meets Akpabio Again In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

The second meeting between the two leaders comes barely 48 hours after Akpabio emerged as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly and visited Tinubu shortly after.

Akpabio who is the preferred candidate of the President and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership on Tuesday defeated his lone challenger for the number three political post in Nigeria, Abdulaziz Yari, scoring 63 votes against the 46 secured by his rival.

As at the time of filing this report, the details of the latest meeting between Tinubu and Akpabio were yet to be made public.

Tinubu Sneaked Out To Beg Some People For Akpabio To Emerge Senate President – Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume has disclosed how President Bola Tinubu had to make calls, visit and beg some people for Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President.

Ndume said this while speaking on the role Tinubu played in ensuring the preferred candidates of the APC emerged victorious during the election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly which took place in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels TV, Ndume revealed that President Tinubu put in the necessary effort including sneaking out to beg some people in order to ensure Akpabio’s emergence.

According to Ndume, President Tinubu believes Akpabio is well-qualified, supported him, and had foot soldiers complement the efforts.