PDP’s Blessing Agbebaku Emerges Edo Assembly Speaker 

The Edo State House of Assembly has elected Blessing Agbebaku (PDP-Owan West), as Speaker of the 8th Assembly of the House on Friday.

Naija News gathered that Agbebaku hitherto his emergence was the Chief of Staff to the immediate past Speaker, Marcus Onobun.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was elected by Edo lawmakers shortly after a letter of proclamation of the assembly by Governor Godwin Obaseki was read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Mr Yahaya Omogbai, in Benin.

Also, Mrs Maria Edekor (PDP-Esan North East II) was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

In his remark after taking his oath of office, Agbebaku pledged that the House under his leadership would experience effective legislature.

He thanked God for his protection and guidance throughout the electoral process and for his emergency as the speaker, and as well appreciated his colleagues for giving him the privilege and for believing in his capacity and competence to serve as a speaker.

Agbebaku also thanked Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, for leading the party in the right direction.

The new Edo Speaker said “Choosing me to lead this assembly is a great honour and privilege bestowed upon me with a sense of responsibility and acceptance.

“I will not take this position for granted. I will carry everyone along irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I commend the 7th assembly for setting the template in legislative activities which has placed the assembly on the right track.

“I assure all that we will put Edo people first as we perform our oversight functions and make the state great again.”