Obasanjo Speaks On His Third Term Agenda

Nigeria former president, Olusegun Obasanjo recently shed new light on the unsuccessful attempt to extend presidential term limits in 2006.

He contends that the push for his third term was, in fact, instigated by certain state governors, contrary to the prevalent perception of the event.

Back in 2006, an amendment bill to the 1999 Constitution was proposed, aimed at extending term limits by an additional four years.

However, the bill did not succeed in the National Assembly.

Obasanjo has repeatedly rejected any insinuations that he desired to prolong his tenure beyond 2007 since the bill’s failure.

Instead, he maintains that the initiative was largely driven by some governors.

During a discussion with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Obasanjo reflected on his presidential tenure and his administration’s approach to corruption.

Concerning the failed third-term bid, he stated, “The governors, some of them, were doing it for themselves because if the president did a third term, they too would have had a chance for a third term.”

In another report, Obasanjo has reiterated his support for the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, to become Nigeria’s president.

The announcement was tailed with legal suits from the opposition parties and their candidates, including Labour Party, and Obi, challenging the process that produced Tinubu as winner of the election.

Speaking, however, during a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Obasanjo insisted that despite President Tinubu being declared as the winner of the last election, Obi remains the candidate that Nigeria needs at the time.