Peter Obi Remains The Candidate For A Better Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has reiterated his support for the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, to become Nigeria’s president.

Naija News reports that Obi was the flagbearer for Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election.

After a fierce contest among the presidential candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the poll winner.

The announcement was tailed with legal suits from the opposition parties and their candidates, including Labour Party, and Obi, challenging the process that produced Tinubu as winner of the election.

Speaking, however, during a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Obasanjo insisted that despite President Tinubu being declared as the winner of the last election, Obi remains the candidate that Nigeria needs at the time.

“For the Nigeria that I believe we need to have at this point in time, Peter Obi is still the best candidate,” the former president said.

In a short video clip of the interview shared on Youtube by Judeonwo, Obasanjo spoke on the legacy he wants to leave behind, saying, “That I came here [earth] and God was immeasurably kind to me and showed His grace on me.”

Reacting to statements making the rounds that he wants to cripple the economic system of the country under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Obasanjo said, “That is absolute nonsense”.

He added: “If he doesn’t know that, then he doesn’t know anything.”