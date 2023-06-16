Ministerial Appointment: ‘APC Can’t Influence Tinubu’s Choice Of Nominees’

Some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have disclosed that the party can not influence President Bola Tinubu’s choice of ministerial nominees.

Naija News earlier reported that the jostle for ministerial appointments had heightened despite the President’s assurance that none would be left out, even those who were not endorsed by the ruling APC.

Recall that the President on June 7 during his meeting with the Senators had said ‘’The elephant is big enough for all members, and indeed Nigerians, to have a share of the renewed hope in due course.”

But despite the President’s assurance, there were indications on Thursday that the APC bigwigs had started jostling for appointments after Tinubu appointed eight special advisors.

This platform gathered that state chapters of the ruling party await directives to forward names of nominees for ministerial appointments while some names in the various states have come up.

However, speaking with The Punch in separate interviews, both the Director of Publicity for APC, Bala Ibrahim, and Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party, Nze Chidi Duru, said they doubt if the party would be able to influence Tinubu on his choice of ministerial nominees.

According to Duru the President as a party man ought to consult the APC before making any moves but he is not obligated to.

He noted that “It is the prerogative of the man himself and that may include involving the party, which is expected. But as of now, I am not aware of any nomination list emanating from the party. The President has the right to appoint his ministers whether he decides to consult the party or not. It is expected that he should consult the party but if he chooses not to, it is his prerogative to appoint them himself.

“Although I agree with you that it is tradition to allow the party to call for ministerial nominees, it is not cast in stones. What if the President changes his mind and says I am calling one or two stakeholders who are not party members?”

Bala also noted that Tinubu was likely to have a consultation with the party hierarchy before making the pronouncement.

He also submitted that “I believe it is the prerogative of the president. In exercising that prerogative, he is likely to contact the party. But that will be at the political level and not at the bureaucratic level where I belong.”

Meanwhile Tinubu on Thursday appointed eight Special Advisers, a development that came eight days after he requested the Senate’s approval for the appointment of 20 special advisers to run his administration.⁣

The new appointees include Dele Alake as Special Adviser, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy Former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, as Special Adviser on Security and Mr Wale Edun as Special Adviser, Monetary Policies. ⁣

Others Special Advisers appointed by the President include Yau Darazo (Political and Intergovernmental Affairs); Olu Verheijen (Energy), Zachaeus Adedeji (Revenue), John Uwajumogu (Industry, Trade and Investment) and Dr Salma Anas (Health).