FMC Staff, 50 Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud

A staff of Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Balogun Olawale has been arrested by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Balogun was arrested alongside forty-seven (47) others for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

According to EFCC, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, at Idi-Aba area of Abeokuta, following intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic vehicles, several mobile phones, laptops, hi and apple wrist watches, among others.

The suspects arrested alongside Olawale are, Sodiq Iremide, Abiona Solomon, Moshood Sakiru Olamide, Olalekan Sodiq Olawale, Adebayo Ifeoluwa Timilehin, Joshua Gilbert, Adeleke Oluwafemi, Lawal Yusuff Abiodun, Olaleye Adedolapo Emmanuel, Opaleye Olanrewaju, Kazeem Oladimeji, Akinlosotu Ayodeji Ayomiposi, Omowale Haruna, Akinsolotu Kolade Olayinka, Soremikun Ibrahim, Kolawole Boluwatife Daniel, Olufunkunmi Emmanuel, Olatunji Uthman Alabi, Afeez Jimoh Akorede, Lateef Abdulmujeeb Akanbi, Boladale Olajide James and Enitan Tolulope John.

The rest include Orunsolu Sodiq Babatunde, Lamidi Micheal Akolade, Lateef Rahamon Olamilekan, Idowu Micheal Oluwasegun, Peter Adio Olakunle, Ahmod Kazeem Olayemi, Okewole Daniel Olayiwola, Ogundeyin Faruq Olamilekan, Edunjobi Toheeb Ayobami, Simon Dare Tosin, Ahmod Mustapha Olawale, Oladende Mubarak Olansile, Olanrewaju Kabiru Olamilekan, Olowookere Abeeb Lolade, Dolaoso Uthman Olamilekan, Kodagbese Emmanuel Aduragbemi, Simon John Seyi, Idemudia Lucky, Ahmod Waheed Olamide, Olowookere Soburu Ademola, Agboola Oladimeji Taofeek, Awoniyi Segun Gbenga, Babatunde Mathew Ayodele, Alaye John Saheed and Odediran Oluwole Ayomide.