Fani-Kayode, Keyamo React To Tinubu’s Eight Key Appointments

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the appointments of eight Special Advisers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reported that the President on Thursday announced the appointments of his first batch of Special Advisers in a statement released on Thursday through the Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The statement stated that Dele Alake was appointed as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy; Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies; and Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser, Energy.

Other appointees included Zacchaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security; John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade, and Investment; and Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.

Reacting to the appointments via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Fani-Kayode, particularly, congratulated Edun, Alake, Ribadu, and Adedeji on their well-deserved appointments as Special Advisers.

The Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) prayed to God to lead, guide, and protect them as they serve the country.

He wrote: “Congrats to my brothers Nuhu, Wale, Zacariah, and Dele on your well-deserved appointments as Special Advisors to our President. Proud of you all. May the Lord lead, guide, and protect you as you serve our great nation.”

Also, the immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has hailed the appointments of eight Special Advisers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the appointments via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Keyamo sent his congratulatory message to all the newly appointed Special Advisers.

He wrote: “Hearty congratulations to all the newly appointed Special Advisers by @officialABAT.”