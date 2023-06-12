Tinubu, A Faithful Political ‘Soldier’ Of Abiola – Keyamo

A former Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo on Monday stated that President Bola Tinubu has been one of the most faithful political ‘soldiers’ of MKO Abiola, the victor of the annulled 1993 presidential election.

Keyamo posted a photograph of the late MKO Abiola, who won the 1993 election, General Sani Abacha, who took over as the military Head of State after the election was annulled, and Tinubu, who now presides as President.

He described Tinubu as Abiola’s dedicated political ally.

The former minister tweeted, “Today, being June 12, 2023, which is exactly 30 years after the 1993 elections, one of the most faithful political ‘soldiers’ of the winner of that annulled election (Chief MKO Abiola) has just addressed the nation as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

Keyamo also made observations on those who played significant roles in the past, remarking, “God Almighty, in His wisdom, also deemed it fit to preserve the life of two men to see this day: one is the ‘evil genius’ who annulled the election and two is Abiola’s kinsman from Ota who supported the annulment and has tried to play ‘God’ in the affairs of our nation.”

Emphasizing the circular nature of life, Keyamo concluded, “In all of these, I have never seen a better scenario in the annals of our nation which fits the saying that life, indeed, has come full circle!”

June 12 is recognized as Democracy Day in Nigeria, marking the day when the country’s freest and fairest election was annulled by the military in 1993, which led to widespread protests.