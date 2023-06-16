Court Orders Police To Produce 40 ‘Stolen’ Exotic Vehicles Seized From Matawalle

The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies involved in the raid of the house of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, have been given an ultimatum to produce all recovered items before a Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Naija News recalls that security operatives raided Matawalle’s residence on June 9, 2023, where they reportedly recovered many properties including some exotic cars numbering over forty.

However, ruling on a motion ex parte on Thursday, Justice Aminu Bappa Aliyu of the state’s Federal High Court, directed the officers of the security agencies involved in the raid of Matawalle’s residences in Gusau and Maradun, to within 48 hours produce a comprehensive inventory of all vehicles and personal property of the former governor and his family members taken away.

Naija News understands that the immediate past governor of Zamfara State brought the motion against the police, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State; State Security Service (SSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Attorney General of the Federation.

The court on Thursday ordered the mentioned security agencies to produce and domicile the property within the premises of the court, “and under the control of the Deputy Chief Registrar, Federal High Court, Gusau Judicial Division, pending determination of the applicant’s substantive originating motion in this matter.”

The case was adjourned to June 28 for a hearing.