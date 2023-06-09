Police Recovers Over 40 ‘Stolen Vehicles’ Including Bullet Proof Cars At Matawalle’s House – Gov’t Reveals

Governor Dauda Lawal’s led government of Zamfara State revealed on Friday that over forty vehicles belonging to the government were recovered from the state’s former governor, Bello Matawalle.

Naija News reported earlier that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services (DSS), stormed Matawalle’s residence on Friday morning.

The security operatives first invaded the Gusau residence of the former governor. In a swift reaction to the development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara said security operatives raided both the residences of Matawalle in Gusau and his hometown of Maradun.

The party accused the administration of Governor Lawal of a witch-hunt, saying Matawalle ought to be charged in court if there is any issue against him.

Over 40 Stolen Gov’t Vehicles Were Recovered From Matawalle

Giving clarification, however, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday evening, Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the Zamfara Governor, Suleiman Idris, said the government’s stolen properties were recovered during the operation.

He said: “The Zamfara State Government has cleared the air on the operation of the Nigeria Police Force that led to the recovery of vehicles looted by the former State Governor, Bello Mohammaed Matawalle.”

“In the early hours of Friday, The Nigeria Police Force stormed the residence of the former Governor, where over 40 vehicles were impounded.

“The Police acted on a court order and a search warrant was obtained for the operation. Recall that the Zamfara State Government communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his Deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five (5) working days.

“We also lodged an official complaint with the Police on overriding public interest on wasteful looting of valuables including official vehicles.

“Consequently, the Police sought a search warrant which was duly given by the court and hence raided Matawalle’s residence in Gusau, Maradun Local Government, and another unidentified hideout.

“Over 40 vehicles were recovered including Three bulletproof vehicles and Eight SUVs.”

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to recovering all that belongs to the people of the state saying: “Our common resolve is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara. Recovering the proceeds of crime and public assets is a critical part of our rescue mission.

“We want to call on the people of Zamfara to remain calm as we continue to record massive improvements in the areas of security and the lingering water scarcity in the state,” Daily Trust quoted the governor’s aide.