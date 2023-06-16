Apart From Defending IPOB On National TV What National Effort Has Peter Obi Made? – Reno Omokri

Political analyst, Reno Omokri has claimed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has not contributed to the growth of the country in any way.

According to Omokri, former President Muhammadu Buhari is a ruler while President Bola Tinubu has shown that he is a doer.

He also stated that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is a leader.

Omokri noted that the trio were in the June 12 movement, resisted the third term agenda and the war against insecurity.

He, however, claimed that Obi unlike the others has not made any nationalistic or patriotic contribution towards the nation.

He wrote, “Whether for good or bad, General Buhari, Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu were all involved in “June 12.

“ Resisting Abacha

“Birthing this Fourth Republic

“Resisting the Third Term Agenda

“Fighting the Yar’adua Cabal

“The war against Terror and Insecurity

“EndSARS

“That is why I called Buhari a ruler, Atiku a leader and Tinubu, a doer.

“But what nationalistic, patriotic, and non opportunistic nation building effort has Peter Obi been involved in, other than defending IPOB on national TV? That is why I called him a trader who thinks only in terms of gain. And that is why he wants to reap where he never sowed.”