Alex Iwobi Hopes To Qualify Nigeria For 2023 AFCON

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi hopes to help Nigeria qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as they prepare to take on Sierra Leone on Sunday in the penultimate round of the qualification series.

With nine points from four games, the Super Eagles have moved down to the second spot in Group A of the qualifiers, one point behind Guinea-Bissau. A victory over the Leone Stars will, however, ensure that the team will play in the 2023 AFCON the following year in the Ivory Coast.

On the other hand, Sierra Leone could move to the group’s final round of qualifying games if they manage to beat Nigeria in Liberia at 5 PM WAT on Sunday, despite being in third place with five points.

“We have a job to do, all we can do is give 100 percent, you see the quality we have in the team but Sierra Leone is not an easy team to play against. I’m sure if we give 100 percent with the players we have, we will be able to get a good result,” Iwobi told Punch ahead of the game.

Iwobi has made 63 appearances and scored 10 goals for Nigeria since he made his debut for Nigeria in 2015.

He represented Nigeria in the 2019 AFCON, winning a bronze medal. But in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, he received a red card minutes after coming in as a substitute during Nigeria’s defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16.

When asked about the red card, the Everton midfielder said it had improved him as a player.

“It played on my mind, but that’s football, you can’t dwell on your mistakes and I believe ever since then, it’s made me a better person and I’ve started playing regularly with my club and have been doing well. So, I haven’t looked back since,” Iwobi said.

“It doesn’t bother me, I always give my 100 percent as long as Nigeria get the result we need and we give the fans what they want, that’s the most important thing. My main concern is the team doing well.”