Why Tinubu Scrapped NSA, Named Nuhu Ribadu Special Adviser On Security

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, as his Special Adviser on Security.

The appoinment was disclosed in a statement released on Thursday through the Director Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Other appointments include Dele Alake as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy; Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mr. Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies; and Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser, Energy.

Also appointed are Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment; and Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.

Speaking to The Whistler, presidential sources revealed that Tinubu may have scrapped the office of the National Security Adviser and replaced it with that of Special Adviser on Security. The security adviser’s functions would, however, remain the same as the NSA’s.

The source said Tinubu may have chosen to name Ribadu as Special Adviser, instead of NSA, to avoid hurting the nation’s military chiefs who may not consider a retired police officer as a competent superior.

The presidential source said security chiefs will now report directly to President Tinubu instead of the NSA.

Another source told the platform that the decision to do away with an NSA was due to Ribadu’s background in the police force which might lead to perceived bias in favour of the police among military personnel and that the sentiment likely influenced Tinubu’s choice to appoint him in a different capacity.

As Special Adviser on Security to the President, Ribadu will be tasked with coordinating efforts across various agencies to ensure the safety and stability of the nation.

President Tinubu’s decision to bypass the appointment of an NSA may signify his desire for a more direct and hands-on approach to national security matters.