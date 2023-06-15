Watch President Tinubu’s Full Speech At National Economic Council Inauguration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Speaking at the inauguration of the NEC at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, Tinubu charged the Council to work with his administration to revive the economic fortunes of Nigerians.

The NEC meets monthly and has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”

Membership of the NEC comprises of the 36 State Governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other co-opted Government officials.

Watch Tinubu’s full speech at the inauguration below: