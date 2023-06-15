Jude Bellingham Reveals How He Felt Being Linked To Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham said he got goosebumps and thought his “heart was almost going to stop” when he heard Real Madrid was interested in signing him.

Bellingham, 19, left Borussia Dortmund for the Spanish club after Madrid paid the German club an initial 103 million euros. The price could rise to 133.9 million euros if the English footballer can accomplish the add-ons on his contract with the Spanish giants.

Jude Bellingham became the most expensive 17-year-old in football history when Dortmund spent £25 million to sign him in 2020.

Bellingham’s contributions to the German team’s success in the 2022-2023 season further improved his market value ahead of the 2023 summer transfer window.

He was named the Bundesliga’s player of the 2022-2023 season, and at the age of 19, he became Dortmund’s captain, the youngest in the club’s history.

Before he joined Real Madrid this summer for a 6-year deal, Bellingham was linked to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United but decided to sign for Real Madrid.

At his unveiling as Real Madrid’s new signing on Thursday, June 15, Jude Bellingham said, “I’d always been aware of the interest from England so that was pretty normal.

“It was a bit of a surprise when my dad sat me down and said: ‘You’ve had a bit of interest from Real Madrid.’

“I think that was maybe about 12-15 months ago. When he said that I had goosebumps, and my heart was close to stopping. It’s something you don’t expect growing up – being able to play for a team like this.”

He added: “Money is not a thing for me. I don’t think about money at all when I make this kind of decision. I never have and will – I play the game purely out of love.

“I spoke to the people when I was permitted by Borussia Dortmund. I loved the feeling I got from the club. I couldn’t hide it.

“I told them more or less straight away what I felt about the club and, after I made my decision, I wanted it to happen very quickly.

“It wasn’t a case of other teams are bad or they weren’t good but, for me, Madrid is the greatest.”