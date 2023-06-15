I Was Betrayed – Yari Opens Up After Losing Senate Presidency To Akpabio

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari has cried out, saying he was betrayed by his colleagues in the contest for the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview in Abuja, Yari who contested but lost the Senate Presidency seat to the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio said he was in the lead for the number three political seat up until Monday but things didn’t eventually turn out the way he expected.

According to him, his permutations as of 3 am on Tuesday still showed that he would get at least 61 out of the 109 votes available.

Naija News recalls however that Yari eventually got 46 votes while Akpabio got 63 votes to emerge Senate President during the election held on Tuesday at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Despite the alleged betrayal and eventual loss of the Senate Presidency seat, Yari said he believes only God understands what transpired.

“Yes, I can say there was a betrayal. That’s the truth because as we are taking stock as of 3 am, Monday-Tuesday election, we took stock of over 76. But as usual, human beings, we thought we are going to get a pullout of about 15 which we will have a comfortable 61 to win the election.

“But it’s become the reverse which only God knows what happened. So, I feel betrayed but life continues and it’s a cycle,” he was quoted by Channels TV to have said during the interview.