I Have Brought Development To Imo State – Uzodimma Boasts

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has asserted that he met a moribund state when he took over power as governor in 2020.

The governor said his over three years of leadership in the state have brought about tremendous positive changes and development to the state, Naija News reports.

According to him, his administration has “re-established” the civil service, created a payroll, and began to rehabilitate all the infrastructure which he described as dilapidated.

Uzodimma, who is seeking a second term on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the incoming November 11 polls, said he exhumed the state from the cemetery when he took over as governor.

The governor, while fielding questions on the Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said “Given the situation in Imo State before 2020 when I became the governor and the situation of Imo State today, 2023, three years after, a lot of things are there for people to now know that there is a huge difference.

“When I came to Imo State, I met a moribund state, a state that was in distress. A state, I can even say, that was in the cemetery; I exhumed the body.

“Can you imagine a state where I came as the governor and everybody absconded? No handover note. There was no compass for me to navigate the aircraft.

“The infrastructure deficit was so huge, all the roads were not motorable, and all the hospitals were not working.”