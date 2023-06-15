Five Beautiful Moments From Obi Cubana’s Multi-Million Naira Wedding Vow Renewal Ball

Nigerian billionaire and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, and his wife Ebele, also known as Lush, on Wednesday night shut down Abuja for their 15th wedding vow renewal ball.

Naija News reports that the event had in attendance many Nigerian celebrities like AY, Broda Shaggi, EniOluwa, Iyanya, Lasisi, Real Warri Pikin, and many others including businessmen and socialites.

For a couple who has come so far in their union, Obi Cubana left no stone unturned in making the event a memorable one for his wife who requested a ‘wedding anniversary ball’.

One can mistake the event for a new wedding as the couple donned gorgeous bride and groom wedding outfits.

Below are some of the beautiful moments that got many people talking online.

1. Obi Cubana’s wife’s grand Entrance: Lush who seemed like a new bride turned heads as she walked down the aisle led by her son. The billionaire couldn’t help but gush over his wife.

2. Huge castle cake: The gigantic cake is also one of the major highlights of the event as it left many people with the cliche ‘marriage sweet abeg, just get money’ LOL!

3. Vow renewal exchange: The couple also exchanged their vows and rings to usher in the rest of their lives.

4. Soulful music: The couple and guests were thrilled by some Nigerian singers like Odumodu Black, Iyanya, Johnny Drille, and Timi Dakolo.

5. Children’s performance: Yes, we can’t miss the children’s performance as they recounted beautiful memories and things about their parents.

See the photos below: