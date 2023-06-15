Davido’s Cousin, B-Red Meets With Makinde (Photos)

The Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday welcomed Nigerian musician B-Red, the cousin of afrobeat star Davido and his team.

B-Red is the son of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke who is a member of the same political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the Oyo governor.

Makinde shared photos of the visit on social media.

“I received B-Red, an artiste and the son of my brother, His Excellency Ademola Adeleke on a courtesy visit this evening,” he wrote.

The purpose of the visit was not immediately clear.

The singer also via his Instagram shared photos from the visit on Thursday.

He said, “Spent time with the executive Governor of OYO state @seyi_amakinde, I’m happy to know the great plans for the people of OYO state.”

‘I Pushed Davido To Go Into Music’

Meanwhile, B-Red, recently said that his cousin Davido was once a backup singer.

Adeleke stated that he was the one that pushed Davido to go into music.

He made the claim while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Echoo Room podcast, hosted by Quincy Jonze.

The ‘Cucumber’ crooner stated that he advised Davido to go into singing because he had the talent.