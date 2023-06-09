I Pushed Davido To Go Into Music – B-Red

Nigerian singer Adebayo Adeleke, popularly known as B-Red, has said that his cousin Davido was once a back up singer.

Adeleke stated that he was the one that pushed Davido to go into music.

He made the claim while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Echoo Room podcast, hosted by Quincy Jonze.

The ‘Cucumber’ crooner stated that he advised Davido to go into singing because he had the talent.

He said, “He [Davido] was so good. Na me first tell David, omo, start singing.

“Shoutout to my cousin, M-Pizzy; he is still a good artist. We started pushing him [M-Pizzy] first. So one day, David was always doing backups, and I said, David, M-Pizzy is good, but you too, you are good oh, start singing na.

“David said, are you serious? I said, yes! And he started singing. So, it was my cousin, M-Pizzy that actually showed us the way. Shoutout to M-Pizzy too.”

Speaking further, the artiste disclosed how he and David sold 20 televisions in his father’s house.

He said he and his brother, Sina Rambo, also worked as personal assistants to Don Jazzy and D’banj during the Mo’hits era.