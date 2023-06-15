Davido: Checkup Is Needed At This Point To Properly Evaluate Your Mental Level – Sonia Ogiri Blasts Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, has slammed her colleague, Uche Maduagwu, over his remark regarding Nigerian singer, Davido, on the paternity of his second son, Dawson.

Naija News earlier reported that the afrobeat singer while speaking to YouTuber, Anas Bukhash, said Ifeanyi has a “little brother.”

While the interviewer was talking about his daughters, Davido interrupted and said, “I have a son too. Like, Ifeanyi has a little brother.”

Reacting to Davido’s remark, Uche Maduagwu slammed the singer over his statement, adding that it was insensitive to his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

According to the thespian, Davido could have waited for a little over one year before coming out to publicly announce he had another son.

Sonia, who seemed displeased with the social media post, questioned the sanity of her colleague while describing him as a confused person.

She added that there is a need for Uche to undergo an evaluation to ascertain his level of mental consistency.

She wrote: “What’s the future plan? No family members? Hoping to wife somebody’s daughter? Seems extremely confused as a person, need help?

“I think a checkup is needed at this point to properly evaluate your mental level consistency should be key but oga is everything confusing? Too many questions. Please identify your lane so you don’t inflict thunder with a confusing identity”