Chef Dammy Reacts As Guinness World Records Denies Approval Of Her 120-Hour Cook-A-Thon

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has reacted after the Guinness World Records debunked approval of her 120-Hour Cook-A-Thon.

Naija News earlier reported that the chef began cooking on Friday, June 9 in Oye-Ekiti with a 120 hours cooking time goal.

On Wednesday morning, Adeparusi hit her target of 120 hours of cooking amid jubilation from folks and criticisms from others.

Some individuals are wondering if Adeparusi followed the right procedure and had actually broken Hilda Baci’s record of 93 hours, 11 minutes.

In a bid to get first-hand information on the situation, Legit sent a press inquiry to the Guinness World Records on Tuesday, June 13.

A response received from the body maintained that the chef did not seek their approval before beginning the cook-A-Thon as there are procedures and rules which would have been sent to her to follow.

Reacting to this, Chef Dammy, in a post via her Facebook page, admitted that her 120-hour cook-A-Thon was to test her capability and not for smashing any record.

She also expressed excitement about hitting her target and not giving up.

She wrote: “I stated this earlier that I embarked on this journey to test my capability not for any GWR.

“l am happy that I cooked for 120 hours. I am proud that I never gave up”