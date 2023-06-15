Guinness World Records Speaks On Chef Dammy’s 120-Hour Cookathon

Guinness World Records has spoken on the 120-hour cook-a-thon feat of Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi‘s popularly known as Chef Dammy.

Naija News reports that the chef began cooking on Friday June 9 in Oye-Ekiti with a 120 hours cooking time goal.

On Wednesday morning, Adeparusi hit her target of 120 hours of cooking amid jubilation from folks and criticisms from others.

Some individuals are wondering if Adeparusi followed the right procedure and had actually broken Hilda Baci’s record of 93 hours, 11 minutes.

In a bid to get first hand information on the situation, Legit sent a press enquiry to the Guinness World Records on Tuesday, June 13.

A response received from the body maintained that the chef did not seek their approval before beginning the cook-a-thon as there are procedures and rules which would have been sent to her to follow.

The message read, “We have not received an application for this attempt. Applications can be made via the Guinness World Records website for our records management team to review.

“Once an application is accepted, the record claimant receives a set of detailed guidelines specific to that record category that must be adhered to.

“This also details a list of evidence that must be submitted for our team to verify the record. Guinness World Records maintains a rigorous review process to maintain the integrity of each Guinness World Records title.”