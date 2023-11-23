Chef Dammy Honours Police Invitation Over N22 Million Lawsuit

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, on Thursday, honoured an invitation from the police, on the petitions filed by Ekiti-base cleric, Prophet Adegoke Jeremiah, better known as Billion Dollars Prophet.

Naija News reports that Dammy was invited for questioning by men of the Police AIG zone 17 in Akure, Ondo state, following a lawsuit of N22 million, filed against her by her pastor, Jeremaiah.

The spokesperson of AIG Zone 17, DSP Hakeem, who spoke with LIB, said the police received a petition against Chef Dammy and she was invited for questioning.

He said Dammy honoured the invitation and was thereafter granted administrative bail after providing a surety.

He said, “She is not in our custody. She was not detained.”

Recall that Chef Dammy came to the limelight after she attempted to cook for 120 hours, days after celebrity chef, Hilda Baci broke the Guinness World Record for the Longest Cooking Hours by an individual.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has slammed those who trolled chef Dammy, for attempting a cooking marathon after Irish chef, Alan Fisher, dethroned popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci.

Naija News reported that Fisher broke the longest cooking marathon for an individual after cooking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes.

His feat was more than 24 hours longer than the previous record set by Baci.

Fisher, a chef who operates his restaurant in Japan, also claimed the longest baking marathon for an individual, with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes.

Reacting to this, Etinosa, in a post via X, expressed displeasure at how some Nigerians bullied Dammy when she attempted to break Hilda’s record like it was the birthright of the celebrity chef.

According to her, if Nigerians had encouraged Dammy, the country would have probably retained the record.

The movie star added that those who bullied Chef Dammy can do the same to the Irish chef.